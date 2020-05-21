BC Transit announces plans to resume fares and safety protocols

Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit has released its plans to keep drivers and passengers safe as businesses and people begin to return to their normal activities.

Many of the practices and procedures implemented as a result of COVID-19 will be maintained and new measures have been added.

Chief among the new information, front-loading, and fare collection will resume as of June 1, and passengers are being warned about potential capacity management issues as bus travel returns to pre-COVID-19 levels and riders are encouraged to wear masks.

“Public transit has been an essential service through the initial response phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we appreciate the work of our transit agencies and transit operators to keep these services running. Public transit will be key to British Columbia’s recovery success, and we are working closely with BC Transit to ensure people can continue to access this important service – to get to where they need to go,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena.

Measures already in place that will continue include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses and at BC Transit facilities.

Rear door loading and ceasing fare collection until May 31.

Additional personal protective equipment for handyDART transit operators.

Communication to staff and customers to encourage behaviours that contribute to the safety of themselves, our operators and fellow passengers.

“Public Health and WorkSafeBC are working with transit agencies to ensure all reasonable steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, it’s clear that maintaining a safe physical distance may not be possible in every situation. We recommend all passengers consider wearing a face covering while using public transit, especially during those instances where physical distancing may not be possible," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer.

New measures will include: