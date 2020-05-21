Arrested, banned from Burnaby after road rage incident

Photo: Glacier Media

A 22-year-old Richmond man has been ordered to stay out of Burnaby after an alleged road-rage incident saw him follow another driver clear across the city on Friday.

Burnaby RCMP got a call about 6:30 p.m. from a driver saying there had been a road-rage incident on Barnet Highway by Bayview Drive.

The caller said another driver had threatened him and brandished a weapon – and that he was still following him.

Police said they eventually located both vehicles on the other end of town, on Hastings Street between Ingleton Avenue and Boundary Road.

The alleged road rager was arrested and released on the condition that he not be in possession of any weapons.

About 7:30 p.m., however, police said the man was located again in the Ridgeview neighbourhood, near where the road-rage incident happened.

The alleged victim had recognized his vehicle and called police, says Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“When questioned by police, (the suspect) refused to leave the area, was arrested and transported out of the area,” Kalanj said. “The man now has conditions not to be in possession of any weapons and not to be in the City of Burnaby.”

No weapons were located during either of the suspect’s contacts with police.

The man now faces charges of assault and obstructing police.