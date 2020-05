Photo: Contributed

A deadly trap set to injure backcountry enthusiasts has been discovered near Chetwynd.

A board with long nails was found across walking trails near the Centurion Bridge.

Chetwynd RCMP and the District of Chetwynd say anyone caught tampering with trails could face fines up to $2,000 and or be charged under the Criminal Code.

RCMP say they will continue to monitor and patrol the trails for people not abiding by the rules.