Pedestrian struck and killed in Whalley area of Surrey

Photo: CTV News

A pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run collision in Surrey early Thursday.

RCMP say about 3:30 am, an unconscious man was found in the middle of the intersection of 115th Avenue and 132nd Street, in the Bridgeview area of Whalley.

Despite efforts to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, says Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

"The involved vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene of the collision," she said in a press release.



The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have taken conduct of the investigation and are expected to be in the area for several hours.

The scene is currently closed to traffic.



Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.