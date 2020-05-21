Racist graffiti scrawled on Chinatown lions in Vancouver

Photo: Chinatown Today

Vandals defaced lion statues in Vancouver's Chinatown with racist graffiti.

Images of the hateful graffiti were shared on Twitter by Chinatown Today.

"The VPD take all of these incidents very seriously and are investigating this graffiti. We are asking anyone who is the victim of any of these hate crimes or is a witness to a hate crime to contact the VPD so we can investigate," said Const. Tania Visintin.

Premier John Horgan released a statement regarding a surge in racist activity across British Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic on VIctoria Day.

Horgan remarks that, “Everyone has a right to live without fear of violence or discrimination. Yet we are hearing disturbing stories of a rise in anti-Asian racist behaviour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Horgan adds that people are being targeted as they go about their daily lives, and that the behaviour is unacceptable.

The statement came after Vancouver Police responded to a racist assault in East Vancouver on Friday night. According to the victim, a man punched her in the face and shouted a slew of racial insults after she sneezed. He also told her to, "Go back to Asia." The victim is Indigenous.

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs shared a post on Twitter condemning the racist assault and calling on government to step up its efforts to prevent further violence.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, as of May 1, 2020, there have been 20 anti-Asian hate crimes reported this year, compared to 12 reported in the whole of 2019.