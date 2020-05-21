Armed robber must stay out of Prince George for three years

Photo: Contributed Prince George courthouse

The perpetrator of an armed and violent robbery must stay out of Prince George for the next three years.

Unless he has written permission from his probation officer, Kyler Gregory Stevens, 24, can come no nearer to city limits than 100 kilometres, according to the terms of probation issued Wednesday.

Co-accused Kyler Richard Aubichon, 24, was issued a similar condition for the next two years during a hearing in April.

The two were arrested on Dec. 18, 2018 shortly after a man and woman at a local motel were robbed by two assailants wielding a hammer and a replica gun after they had been invited into the room.

The two made off various items, including photos of the couple's children. Police were able to track them down by pinging the cellphones Stevens and Aubichon had stolen.

Although there was plenty of evidence linking the two to the stolen items, proving that the two had carried out the robbery and left the couple with a laundry list of cuts and bruises was put in doubt when the victims declined to testify at a trial.

In turn, Stevens and Aubichon pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident while Crown and defence counsels worked out a joint submission for sentencing.

Provincial court judge Cassandra Malfair accepted the proposal for Aubichon of 21 months in jail plus two years probation - less credit for time served he had 100 days left to serve in jail - but raised doubt about whether Stevens deserved the same sentence given his lengthy criminal record.

In response, counsel worked out a new proposal that will subject Stevens to an additional year probation while getting time served working out to two years for his jail sentence.