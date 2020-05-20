Bear trashes interior of car after getting stuck inside

Photo: RCMP

Trail RCMP got more than they bargained for when they responded to a call on Monday night.

A black bear managed to get inside a vehicle after the owner decided to store their garbage in the trunk.

RCMP responded just before 10 p.m. and arrived to find the bear had managed to open the unlocked door and became trapped when the door swung closed behind it and it couldn't find a way out.

A photo released by Trail RCMP shows considerable damage to the inside of the vehicle.



Officers managed to get the door open without incident and the bear left the vehicle on its own.

The owner of the vehicle told officers she had placed her garbage in the trunk and was planning to put it out for pickup the next day.

"The RCMP strongly advise homeowners not to place garbage inside their vehicles as it is an attractant and to always lock their vehicle doors," Mounties said in a news release. "Locking your vehicle doors will also prevent theft from your vehicle by bears and people."