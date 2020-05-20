B.C. has 21 new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

After new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia fell to just two on Tuesday, that number is back up to 21 Wednesday, bringing the total positive tests in the province to 2,467.

An additional single case of COVID-19 has been identified in the Interior Health region, bringing the total positive tests in the region to 182.

Despite the jump in new cases, 2,001 people have now fully recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases in the province fell again to 317. Forty-three of these people are still hospitalized, 10 of whom are in critical care.

Another three people in the province have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 149 people. Of the three new deaths, two of the patients lived in the Fraser Health region, while one lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Another outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at long-term care home in the province, this one at The Cedars in Mission, while both outbreaks at the Ridge Meadows Hospital have been declared over. There now remains outbreaks at 15 long-term care homes and three acute care facilities.

"Public health teams continue to provide support for community outbreaks at the Oppenheimer Group, those in the poultry sector, at the Mission Institution and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement. The pair did not hold their usual daily press conference Wednesday.

Dr. Henry and Dix also issued a statement about the federal government's recommendation Wednesday to wear a non-medical face mask if it's not possible to maintain a two-metre distance from others.

“When it is difficult to keep a safe physical distance for an extended period of time - for example, when you are on transit - this is a good way for you to protect those around you,” Dr. Henry and Dix said.

"We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don't prevent transmission from others. The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our 'rules' for social interactions top of mind.”