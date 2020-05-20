Vancouver police correct number of charges laid against two men in break-ins

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver police say they provided incorrect information last week about the number of charges laid against two men after commercial break-ins.

In a statement Wednesday, the police department says it was wrong when it stated that 70 separate charges were laid against the two men.

In fact, it says investigators presented 70 charges to the Crown for review and only 30 were accepted and approved.

The police say the Crown approved 13 counts of break and enter and one count of possession of a break-in instrument against Shane Duhamel.

It says Jesse Palanio faces 16 charges, including six counts of break and enter and two counts of identity theft.

Police have said both men are from Burnaby.