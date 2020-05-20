156606
TELUS donates 600 phones to Ending Violence Association of B.C.

TELUS and Tom Harris Cellular has announced their plans to donate 600 smartphones to the Ending Violence Association of British Columbia.

These phones will provide women who are facing violence with a crucial lifeline, to allow them to stay connected with local anti-violence service providers. These service providers can assess risk and develop safety plans for those who need it.

Gender-based violence increases during disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic in all forms. 

“A phone is a critical tool for those facing violence to help them communicate with advocates and first responders,” says EVA BC executive director Tracy Porteous. “This donation could not have come at a more crucial time.”

Domestic and sexual violence has increased by 20 to 30 per cent in some areas of Canada since COVID-19 began, according to the federal government.

“A cell phone can be a lifeline for someone experiencing domestic violence because it allows them to call 911 or to connect with friends, family, and professionals for help,” says Sgt. Mike Darling, Regional Domestic Violence Unit (Capital Regional District).

“Social and physical isolation is a common tactic used by abusers, but a cell phone allows a woman to feel safer and minimizes the feelings of being alone.”

StatsCan reports that being forced to live in close quarters related to self isolation and social distancing could increase domestic and sexual violence cases. The report suggests that women and children are at a higher risk of gender-based violence. 

The value of the activated smartphones is approximately $700,000.

157648