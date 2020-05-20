BC Wildfire Service conducts air tanker training near Merritt

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Don't be concerned if you see BC Wildfire Service air tankers near Merritt today.

Crews are conducting annual training in the Coutlee Plateau area.

The annual training session is for air tanker staff, crew members, new recruit firefighters and dispatchers.

The crews are working on a mock fire – there is no actual fire in the area.

Although there will be no smoke or fire, the tankers are conducting retardant drops and may be visible from nearby communities, the wildfire service says.

The aircraft fly out of Kamloops.

Two new RJ-85 580 'heavy' air tankers were also contracted for the summer and will be based out of Kamloops as well, along with two additional AT-802F Fire Boss skimmer planes.

The air tanker fleet has been increased to provide 15 per cent more fire retardant capacity, and the skimmer group 150 per cent more capacity this summer, the service says.