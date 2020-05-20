Premier John Horgan expressed condolences for Capt. Casey

Premier John Horgan opened his weekly press conference Wednesday by expressing his condolences to the family and friends of Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbird who was killed during a tragic plane crash in Kamloops Sunday morning.

"[Capt. Casey] tragically lost her life in an accident in Kamloops this past weekend, doing what many of us had hoped to see here on the coast, that's Operation Inspiration – a plan by the Snowbirds to come and lift people's spirits at a time when we desperately need that," Horgan said.

Horgan also condemned a number of racist incidents that have occurred in B.C. over the past several weeks, that may be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see this increase in people taking it out – their concerns, their frustrations – on people of colour, people of a different religious perspective, people of a different sexual orientation," Horgan said. "Hate has no place in British Columbia ... I just can't stress enough how it's just no longer acceptable."

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will not be holding her daily press conference Wednesday, but the BC government will release their daily COVID-19 numbers later Wednesday afternoon.