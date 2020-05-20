Remote execution of legal documents allowed during pandemic

Photo: Flickr: ML Seguros Corredora

The B.C. Government has issued two emergency orders which allow for the remote execution of legal documents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person execution requirements for wills and personal planning instruments, including representation agreements and enduring powers of attorney have been temporarily suspended.

The new emergency orders are aimed at concerns raised in part by the legal community, regarding the requirement that legal documents be executed and witnessed in person. The orders benefit both legal professionals and their clients, in particular seniors and immuno-compromised people who may not want to expose themselves.

The orders went into effect as of May 19, 2020, and the government says careful safeguards have been established to reduce fraud.

The emergency orders are tied to the provincial state of emergency in B.C. and will expire when it is lifted.