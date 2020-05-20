BC landlords losing money and unable to evict problem tenants

Photo: CTV News

Some B.C. landlords are crying foul after realizing their properties are not being cared for and in some cases, agreements for possession can't be met due to COVID-19.

A Courtenay B.C couple says they're out $10,000 in lost rent after they returned from a planned winter getaway only to find the people they rented to aren't leaving or paying rent.



“It’s shock, absolute shock,” said Gunn Yardley, who says her family is out close to $10,000 in lost rent. “I couldn’t believe that this was happening.”

CTV News is reporting that the couple rented their house to tenants for a six-month term. Things went well at first, but the rent cheques stopped coming.

“They kept saying there would be money coming in, but the money didn’t,” said Kirk Yardley. “It was a short-term lease, they said they would get out at a certain date, but they did none of that.”

Now the Yardleys say they had a court order that would have allowed them to evict the tenants in mid-March, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it, with the province placing a moratorium on most types of evictions.

The Yardley's aren't alone, another landlord in Coquitlam has been unable to do anything about the garbage piling up on her rental property, and a Creston, B.C. landlord says her rental property suffered extensive damage at the hands of the tenant.

The government has announced programs to help landlords and tenants, but up until now, it's the tenant who has to apply – and if they don't, the landlord is out of pocket.

CTV News reports that the B.C. government is standing by the eviction ban to protect tenants.

“Eviction notices served before March 30 are valid, but will not be enforced during the state of emergency,” a spokesperson said. “Landlords can try to work out a solution that works for both parties.”

-with files from CTV Vancouver