Rehabbed Pelican from Oliver had a successful release

Pelican officially free again

The final chapter in the saga of an endangered pelican rescued from Oliver with a fishhook in his wing has concluded. 

Mr. P, as his rescuers from Tuc-el-nuit Lake dubbed him, successfully rejoined his migratory flock. 

The Burnaby Wildlife Rescue Association had announced last week that after nearly seven months of rehab, he had learned to fly again and was ready to go.

On Tuesday, they drove him up to the remote area where his flock has settled for the summer near Williams Lake.

"[He] stretched his beautiful feathers and observed his familiar grounds before plunging into Puntzi Lake to reunite with his flock," the organization wrote on Facebook.

"Thank you to all of you who helped make this story possible."

 

