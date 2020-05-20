Suspect shoots developmentally disabled woman with paintball

Photo: AbbyPD

Abbotsford Police say someone shot a developmentally disabled woman in the leg with a paintball gun.

Emily, 32, was sitting in her driveway on Glenn Mountain Drive over the noon hour on Monday when an unknown person who may have been travelling in a vehicle shot at her. She sustained a minor red mark to her upper leg.

Emily is non-verbal and cannot explain what happened or who assaulted her.

Her mother, Diane, says: “We were so disappointed that this would happen near our home. Luckily, neither Emily nor anyone else in our neighbourhood was badly injured. Since this happened ... so many community members have come forward to express their care and concern for Emily."

Police are seeking witnesses, security or dashcam video of the area and can be reached at 604-859-5225.