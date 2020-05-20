Late-night boat trip ends with man missing on Stellako River

Photo: Contributed

A 35-year-old man is missing after a boating incident in Northern B.C. over the May long weekend.

RCMP say Jason Bouchard has not been seen since he and a friend went boating on the Stellako River late Saturday night.

Police say it’s believed the boat overturned, sending Bouchard and his friend into the river.

One person made it safely to shore, and a 12-foot aluminum boat was found, but there’s been no sight of Bouchard.

Police Dog Services from Prince George were brought in to help Fraser Lake RCMP in the search, along with Vanderhoof Search and Rescue and RCMP air support.