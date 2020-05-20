157871
BC  

Two cougars euthanized after dangerous human encounters

Orphaned cougars killed

- | Story: 300459

Two young cougars believed to be orphaned were euthanized near Port Alberni on Sunday.

The move follows a series of dangerous encounters with humans, CTV News reports.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service received multiple reports over the past week of cougars approaching people in the area, and an attack on a dog on May 14. 

A cougar reportedly approached a toddler the following day, and that another came within “three feet of a stroller," the COS says.

Two young cougars were found and euthanized on Sunday, Sgt. Stuart Bates, told CTV.

“(They were) really young, emaciated cougars – far too young to be on their own,” he said. “We suspect that these kittens’ mother was killed.”

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157964
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157105
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157383


Weird Wednesday- May 20, 2020

Galleries
A very weird gallery for your enjoyment.
Weird Wednesday- May 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran paid for his $68 million property empire in cash
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran reportedly paid cash for the multiple properties in...
Baby wants daddy to share!
Must Watch
8 month old baby wants Daddy’s cantaloupe!
Whack a mole: Dog edition
Must Watch
2-year-old Harlee the dachshund gets very confused when trying to...



156529
150928