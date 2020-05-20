Two cougars euthanized after dangerous human encounters

Photo: Contributed

Two young cougars believed to be orphaned were euthanized near Port Alberni on Sunday.

The move follows a series of dangerous encounters with humans, CTV News reports.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service received multiple reports over the past week of cougars approaching people in the area, and an attack on a dog on May 14.

A cougar reportedly approached a toddler the following day, and that another came within “three feet of a stroller," the COS says.

Two young cougars were found and euthanized on Sunday, Sgt. Stuart Bates, told CTV.

“(They were) really young, emaciated cougars – far too young to be on their own,” he said. “We suspect that these kittens’ mother was killed.”

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island