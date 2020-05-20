158123
Off-duty officer helps nab suspect who rammed police cars

Prolific offender rams cops

An off-duty cop helped get a prolific offender off the streets of Burnaby, but not before the man rammed a couple police cruisers with his vehicle, according to police.

The off-duty officer spotted the man and a woman passed out in a parked car about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Burnaby RCMP say.

The officer recognized the man as a prolific local offender, with numerous convictions for crimes involving violence, property and drugs, according to police.

The officer also noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, so he called 911 and provided updates to dispatch as backup was en route to the scene.

“Once in the area, two frontline officers attempted to block the vehicle, as the man was known to flee from police and has a history of ramming police cars,” stated the release. “When the pair awoke, the man is then alleged to have rammed both police vehicles more than once, before managing to get free and flee the scene.”

After hitting a street sign and another car, the vehicle was driven a short distance before both suspects jumped out and tried to run away on foot, according to police.

They were located with the help of police dogs, police said.

The pair now faces a total of 11 charges between them.

“As a police officer, sometimes you’re called upon to take charge, even when off duty,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. “This officer’s local knowledge, quick thinking and willingness to step up was the driving force in taking these criminals off the street.”

