Frontline workers in B.C. to receive temporary 'pandemic pay'

The province has announced temporary pandemic pay that will support people working on the front lines in B.C.’s health-care system, social services and corrections.

In part of a cost-shared program with the federal government, the temporary pandemic pay will support frontline workers in B.C. This includes workers delivering a range of health and social services to people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“From care aids to domestic violence workers, to people working in corrections and others delivering essential addictions and mental health supports, our front-line workers are providing vital support to people who are most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carole James, Minister of Finance.

“Temporary pandemic pay recognizes all that our health and social service workers do to help keep people healthy, our communities running and deliver important care and services to the most vulnerable during this challenging time.”

More than 250,000 eligible frontline workers will receive temporary pandemic pay, a lump-sum payment of about $4 per hour for a 16-week period, retroactive to March 15.

Eligible workers will receive the payment directly through their employer and do not need to apply.

“People at the front lines of the pandemic are working tirelessly to keep us and our loved ones healthy, while also delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community,” James said. “This cost-shared program with the federal government will benefit thousands of British Columbia’s front-line health and social service workers.”

Temporary pandemic pay is part of government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide relief to people, communities and businesses in British Columbia. It builds off the planned minimum wage increase set for June 1, 2020, and existing supports for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers and the enhanced B.C. Climate Action Tax Credit boost in July 2020, which doubles the annual benefit for low- and middle-income people.