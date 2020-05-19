158123
'Active incident' has concluded, investigation ongoing in Richmond

Police incident cleared

The RCMP say they've reopened an area in Richmond, B.C., that was the site of an "active incident" Tuesday.

The Mounties say they responded to a report shortly after 9 a.m. of a person alleged to have a weapon at a residence.

They asked members of the public to avoid the area of Kings Road between Shell and Seacote roads, while offering reassurance that there was no active threat.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team assisted with the response and police say two people were located inside a suite in the residence.

The RCMP say one person remains in custody for an outstanding warrant on an unrelated matter.

Police say no one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

