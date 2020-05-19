Survey outlines COVID safety precautions consumers want to see

Photo: Contributed

It is quite clear that most members of the public will not return to businesses unless there is proof the establishments are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a survey conducted by the Retail Council of Canada, 85% of consumers are going to need to see evidence of enhanced safety measures prior to resuming their normal shopping habits.

The survey found that 9% of the public is willing to visit businesses without any of the measures, while 6% will not be going out until the pandemic is over. The remaining 85%, who are willing to go out as long as some measures are in place, detailed what they would like to see businesses do if they are to return.

The greatest percentage of that group (85%) wants to see social distancing enforced, while 84% require hand sanitizer to be available. The third most requested precaution was regular anti-viral cleaning (71%). The other precautions consumers would like to see in place if they are to return are protective gear being worn (54%), temperature checks (42%) and air purifiers (36%).

As a result of the survey, Small Business BC is encouraging its members to do the following to dramatically decrease the risk of transmission on their premises:

• conduct temperature checks on customers;

• verbally triage customers on entry for risk factors (symptoms, exposure to COVID-19 patients, etc.);

• display signage asking customers to stay away if feeling unwell;

• provide hand sanitizer at entrances and exits;

• require customers to wear PPE (masks/gloves), as necessary;

• ensure vulnerable/elderly customers are given access to priority delivery slots, dedicated shopping hours or other specific measures.