BCIT computing student wins with domestic violence support app

Photo: BCIT BCIT Forensic Health Sciences Instructor Tara Wilkie commended the ingenuity of this app.

As domestic violence rates rise in some parts of the country for people who can't call home a safe place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic, one student has created the concept for an app that could be part of the solution.

British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) first year computing student Mattias Henders participated in and won his first hackathon at #TogetherVSVirus Hackathon, with his app to support survivors of domestic abuse during the pandemic.

More than 500 participants took part in the 48-hour online challenge, which brought together industry experts and students to find solutions for COVID-19 related challenges being faced in Canada, presently and in the future.

Spring Out is currently being used as a website, but the team hopes to accelerate the process in getting this up and running as an app to provide a discrete portal for survivors to access resources and connect for help.

The initial point of entry is the integration of the Spring Out app on Slack, and users can quickly access help by providing basic information such as number of dependents and postal code.

The app bot is silent, and upon exiting Slack, users can disguise the app on their device by choosing a theme they may already be interested in, such as gardening or cooking.

The app then ports the user to landing pages with facade images to make web pages look completely random, as opposed to a portal for domestic abuse information.

BCIT Forensic Health Sciences instructor Tara Wilkie commends Spring Out for how it addresses the added challenges and risks associated with getting help for family violence in the midst of the pandemic.

“I commend the ingenuity of this app, as exploring non-traditional means to connect those being hurt to resources could be a life line. We need to pull out all measures to assist everyone experiencing violence, as it is unreasonable to put the onus on them to create ways of accessing help when barriers are insurmountable.

"Accessing help is not as easy as picking up a phone, calling out to a neighbor, or running away, or women and children would do this. Leaving without a plan can sometimes pose greater risk and harm to women and children and in most cases requires calculated assistance.”

Henders first came up with the idea for the Spring Out app when he heard the 2019 news of a woman who called 911 to report domestic violence under the guise of a pizza order.

It raised the issue of a technological gap in support for survivors of domestic abuse, says Henders, and when he heard about the increased rates of domestic abuse during COVID-19, he was even more determined to use his skills to help.

He recruited five members for his team via a Slack channel for #TogetherVSVirus, and they got to work on the project, collaborating with various experts and mentors to come up with the best possible concept.

“It was definitely different to work remotely but it’s nothing new. As a BCIT Computing student, I’m prepared to adapt to different learning environments and to find innovative solutions to challenges in the real world,” says Henders.

“It was great to work with an interdisciplinary team of experts as this brought a fulsome perspective to the project and provided me with immense learning experience.”