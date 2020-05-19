Dix: non-essential border travel should be restricted past June 21

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is applauding the federal government's extension of the closure of non-essential travel over the U.S.-Canada border, but he expects the closure will be required well past the current June 21 extension date.

Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the two countries had agreed to prohibit non-essential travel for another month, after the ban was first implemented in mid-March. The agreement still permits trade shipments, commerce and essential workers to travel through the border.

During Tuesday's daily press conference, Dix supported the extension, but said he doesn't expect the COVID-19 situation in the United States to be safe enough in a month's time to allow non-essential travel across the border.

"I'm not convinced there is much chance that it will clear sufficiently in the next month to change at least my mind about whether we should open the border,” Dix said. “I think it's going to be significantly longer than that for visitors.”

There have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., and more than 93,000 deaths.

On Tuesday, Dix compared the situation in the United States to that of Alberta, where travel with B.C. has not been restricted.

“Alberta is enacting many of the measures we are, they're working with us closely every day to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our country and in our provinces. We know exactly what they're doing. I think it's fair to say that is not the case in the United States ... The situation is much less clear there.”

Provincial Health Officer added that she would like to see some additional exceptions added to help families who've been separated by the border.

“My recommendation is that we continue to require isolation plans and that we have a process in place but that we expand the people who are allowed to come across the border to include people who have family or who are residents or some form of family reunification,” she said.