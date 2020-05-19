156834
RCMP detachment evacuated after explosives brought in for disposal

Don't bring us bombs: police

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are reminding the public to never bring explosives to a police detachment without first making contact.

The advisory stems from a May 10 incident in which someone showed up with a variety of explosive items to have them safely disposed of.

Although the person had good intentions, the detachment and surrounding areas had to be evacuated for about 90 minutes. The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to get rid of the items.

“It’s not a crime to own some explosive items used in activities like construction or farming,” said Cpl. Kiel Pharis. “If you need assistance in making sure that items like blasting caps or old fireworks are disposed of safely, please call us so that we can find the safest way to help.”

