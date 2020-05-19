157871
Surrey man arrested in Blaine border bust

Large cocaine bust at border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations-Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arrested a Surrey man last week seizing nearly 134 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $3 million, at the Pacific Highway Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred during an outbound inspection when CBP officers referred a tractor-trailer driven by the Surrey resident for additional examination. While searching the trailer, CBP officers found five small duffle bags on the floor. Inside the duffle bags, officers found 50 plastic wrapped packages containing cocaine.

“This arrest and seizure highlight the teamwork involved in securing our borders,” said Adele Fasano, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Through the vigilance of CBP officers and HSI special agents, we were able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from ending up in our communities.”

Upon discovery of the cocaine, CBP officers took the suspect into custody and eventually transferred him over to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office along with the narcotics.

“This illicit drug seizure was only made possible through the hard work and excellent coordination between Customs and Border Protection and members the HSI-led Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST),” said Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “Even during these times of heightened stress and uncertainty, our dedicated law enforcement officers are still out in the community working to remove dangerous drugs from the streets and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments.”

