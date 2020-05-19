BC announces just two new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Just two new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in British Columbia over the last 24 hours, while once again, no new cases have been found in the Interior Health region.

With just the two new cases in the province, the lowest number since March 6, there have now been 2,446 total positive tests since the virus was first discovered in B.C. With 1,975 patients fully recovered, there are now 325 active cases across the province.

Forty-five of these patients remain in hospital, 12 of whom are being treated in critical care. Just one COVID-19 patient remains in hospital in the Interior Health region.

During her daily press conference Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said another three people have died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 146. These three new deaths were all residents of long term senior care homes – two in the Fraser Health region and one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Outbreaks remain at 14 long term care homes and five acute care facilities in B.C., where 326 residents and 203 staff have tested positive. No new community outbreaks have been declared in the province.