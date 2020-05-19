Long weekend sees 150 vehicles impounded for speeding

Photo: Rob Gibson

BC RCMP Traffic Services tell Castanet there were no traffic-related fatalities over the long weekend. There was, however, a jump in excessive speeding tickets and fines.

Here’s a snap-shot from several individual BC RCMP Traffic Services Units from around the province that have reported their enforcement results for the long weekend:

Capital Regional District IRSU (Greater Victoria) reported 295 tickets written over two days, including 259 for speeding and 7 excessive speeding violations;

Central Interior Traffic Services (Merritt) stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 with four occupants (one not belted) for travelling in excess of 75 km/h over the posted speed limit;

Sea to Sky Traffic Services (Squamish) reported impounding 4 vehicles for excessive speeding violations over the long weekend, one driver of which was also given a 90-day driving prohibition for being impaired; and

Lower Mainland IRSU reported 19 excessive speed violations among many other infractions that Unit enforced, including taking an unsafe commercial vehicle out of service.

One person, in particular, has been called out for excessive speeding not once but twice.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Road Safety Unit clocked one driver going 130 km/h in a residential zone. The same drivers was then stopped in a different vehicle, four hours later by an officer from Chilliwack for driving over 160 km/h on Highway 1. Police tell Castanet that driver has been referred to RoadSafetyBC to be considered for a lengthy driving prohibition.

“Last week I stated that this spike in excessive speed violations is concerning and unacceptable,” says Supt. Holly Turton. “That sentiment has not changed and I am disappointed that there are drivers who continue to choose to break the law and put themselves and others at risk. This is not a game. Our officers will continue to demonstrate their commitment to road safety. There is no excuse, including COVID-19, for this kind of high-risk driving behaviour anywhere in our province.”

BC RCMP Traffic Services Unit Commanders from every corner of the province report higher than usual numbers of excessive speeding offences:

BC RCMP Traffic Services in the northern part of the province collectively reported 179 speeding offences including 12 for excessive speed;

BC RCMP Traffic Services in the southeast region of the province collectively reported 57 tickets/vehicle impounds for excessive speed;

BC RCMP Traffic Services on Vancouver Island collectively reported 17 tickets/vehicle impounds for excessive speed;

BC RCMP Traffic Services Units from Sea to Sky, Port Mann and Fraser Valley Traffic Services collectively reported a total of 42 tickets/vehicle impounds for excessive speed; and

In total, BC RCMP Traffic Services (including IRSU) across the province impounded nearly 150 vehicles for excessive speed alone over the long weekend.

BC RCMP Traffic Services is reminding motorists to bend the curve, not break the rules.