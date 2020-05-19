156834
Mother of baby left outside a home in Port Coquitlam found: RCMP

Abandoned baby mom found

Mounties say they believe they've identified the mother of an infant that was apparently abandoned in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Police were called Saturday afternoon when the baby was discovered outside the door of a home in the Metro Vancouver suburb.

The child was taken to hospital immediately and police say it is now recovering.

RCMP say a woman thought to be the baby's mother does not have a history with police and she is also getting medical care.

Investigators are gathering statements and are reviewing physical and forensic evidence.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no broader risk to the public.

