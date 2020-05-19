Six rural Grand Forks homes evacuated due to flooding

Photo: RDKB An emergency official checks road access near Manly Meadows outside of rural Grand Forks Monday

Six rural Grand Forks properties have been forced to evacuate when the Kettle River breached an illegally constructed berm, cutting off access to the homes and potentially damaging some structures.

High rainfall in the Boundary region on May 17 and 18 led the Kettle River to peak overnight, causing the breach in Johnson Flats at 1:30 a.m.

No one has been injured and several of the fifteen residents affected have chosen to remain in their homes while others have left to stay with family or friends in the area.

"It’s always distressing for anyone who has to leave their homes on short notice, and we are doing everything we can as a regional district to address the needs these families will have over the coming week until they can return home. ESS Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross will be supporting affected residents while our EOC operations team assesses the situation,” said Mark Stephens, EOC director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Two more homes in Manly Meadows near Grand Forks were also placed on evacuation alert in addition to the seven homes placed on evacuation alert May 18 bringing the total to nine properties on evacuation alert in Manly Meadows and six on evacuation order in Johnson Flats.

“We’re really grateful for the support we received overnight from the City of Grand Forks Fire Department who were able to notify these residents quickly and make sure everyone was safe. The City of Grand Forks has been instrumental in our emergency operations centre and we have seen teamwork across our regional district with municipalities and electoral areas supporting one another to prepare for and respond to this freshet season,” said Diane Langman, RDKB board chair.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) encourages residents to monitor low-lying areas for potential impacts from rising groundwater with some flooding the weekend approaches.

The High Streamflow Advisory issued by BC River Forecast Centre on May 6 is still remains in effect for the Boundary Region including the Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and tributaries.

Sandbags and sand are currently available for residents in the following locations free of charge: