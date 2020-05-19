156834
Lineups down the street as barbers, salons reopen

Lineups for haircuts

Clearly, there are many people in dire need of getting their locks trimmed.

Iain Mackelworth says one man was waiting outside his Steveston Barbers shop at 6:40 a.m. to be his first customer in two months since the pandemic shuttered salons and barbers across the province.

And by 9 a.m., the lineup was 15-deep outside the Richmond shop, with people of all ages, shapes and sizes, eager to have that shaggy look disappear.

Many salons and restaurants across B.C. were expected to reopen today, as B.C. officially moved into “Phase 2” of its COVID-19 pandemic plan to kick-start the economy.

