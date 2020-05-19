Vancouver Island woman recounts near-death COVID-19 ordeal

Photo: Glacier Media

Cathy Novak’s phone flashed “VIHA” and she got a sinking feeling. The Vancouver Island Health Authority had said the previous day, when she took the drive-thru COVID-19 test, that she could call in a few days for the result.

But if it was positive, they’d call her.

It was, so they did, on March 16. The call was the start of an accelerating decline that brought the 60-year-old semi-retired Saanich dental hygienist to the brink of death.

She spent 12 days unconscious on a ventilator and 16 days in Royal Jubilee Hospital’s specially equipped coronavirus intensive care unit. At one point, one of the doctors rated her chances of survival at 50-50. It took a month in hospital before she was well enough to go home.

In interviews and through notes she and her husband, John McAllister, made, the couple recounted the ordeal.

It’s now 10 weeks since she noticed what she thought were mild flu symptoms. She’s recovering, but is still dealing with after-effects. There’s a rash and some tremors in her hands.

“Please don’t let your guard down prematurely. COVID-19 is real, and it doesn’t discriminate," she says. “You may feel indestructible, but it’s not just about you, it’s about all of us. When you take care of yourself, you take care of others.”

She was considered higher risk only by virtue of her age. Her health wasn’t compromised in any other way, yet she still had a severe experience with the pandemic virus.

She was one of 15,000 attendees at the Pacific Dental Conference March 5-7 in Vancouver, which later became known as an important vector for the virus. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has noted that 87 cases just in B.C. were identified from the conference.

One incident separate from the conference sticks in her mind.

She was on the SkyTrain after the conference closed on March 7.

“A lady three seats to my left sneezed. She was wearing a mask — wait for it … on her chin, not covering her nose or mouth. And she didn’t cover the sneeze.

“I gave her an eyeball-rolling glare, but she did not look my way. I can’t shake that moment in time, which feels significant to me.”

The chills began the following Monday, and she booked off sick from her two-day-a-week job.

“I started feeling uneasy, but I was thinking it could still just be regular flu.”

Island Health opened a testing centre at its Cook Street office and she booked an appointment there for Sunday, March 15.

The call came at noon the next day. “Oh my God! I have the coronavirus. What now? This COVID got super real for us.”

Island Health told her to keep monitoring her symptoms, and started daily calls to check on her and McAllister.

Her symptoms got worse through March 18, McAllister’s birthday. “I felt like I was losing this battle despite all my efforts to turn it around.”

She decided to go to the hospital. The couple was instructed to call 911 for an ambulance.

“I struggled to get my yoga pants on, but was able to walk to the ambulance. I’ll admit I was petrified, discouraged and not sure I’d ever be returning home again, or in what condition.”

The ambulance pulled away and that’s the last thing she remembers for weeks.

She was in an induced coma from March 21 to April 2.

Novak remained stable for several days and the medical team was guardedly optimistic. One doctor warned McAllister, though, that her chances were 50-50. “My heart dropped, but I was glad he was being so honest and it brought me to a realization that Cathy might not be coming home.”

She slowly returned to consciousness in early April. All she remembers is a recurring, disturbing dream of being restrained and needing to escape.

She spent a few days in a state of confusion, but her mind gradually cleared. She was constantly shocked and frightened at how weak she was. She couldn’t speak for a few days and when her voice returned, she couldn’t pronounce words properly.

She also noticed how complicated the care routines were. Everyone entering her room had to fully suit up in protective gear, then clean everything they touched and discard all the protective gear when they left.

She walked out of Royal Jubilee Hospital on April 20 — 15 pounds lighter — into McAllister’s arms. They shared “the longest bear hug ever.”