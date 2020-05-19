Engaged couple separated by border closure meet at the line

Photo: Instagram

Abbotsford resident Savannah Koop and her fiance Ryan Hamilton, who lives in Bellingham, Wash., had been looking forward to their May 8, 2020 wedding since getting engaged just over two months earlier, on March 1.

But instead of walking down the aisle and saying ”I do,” the couple spent what was meant to be their wedding day having an extra-special, physically distanced “border date.”

Since the border separating Canada and the U.S was closed to all-non essential travel in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the engaged couple has been stuck in separate countries. However, they've been making do by meeting up at a spot in the Fraser Valley, where two roads run parallel on either side of the border. They bring lawn chairs, blankets, coffee and snacks, and obey physical distancing requirements by staying firmly planted in their respective countries.

Sometimes, she’ll head out on her skateboard while he hops on a longboard, and cruise down the roads, separated only by a ditch. “There’s lots of couples and families along the way. It’s nice to see a community of people trying to make the best of a situation,” said Koop in a video posted to YouTube on May 5.

Koop has been documenting these dates on her TikTok account, which subsequently went viral. To date, their videos have amassed well over 100,000 views.

“At first, it was just so hard, for so many reasons,” she said in the follow-up video. “Obviously, just not being able to see each other, we also had to change all of our wedding plans.”

They began by planning smaller and smaller gatherings, until restrictions made it clear it wasn’t a good idea to have any kind of gathering at all. “Now we’re kind of at the point where we don’t even know when we can have our wedding, because they’ve extended the border closure for another 30 days," she said.

“We’re just kind of waiting to see what happens, and go from there."

The closure, agreed upon by both countries in March, is currently set to expire on June 21.

When she finally saw Hamilton on April 1, “I cried, like, the biggest tears,” Koop recalled in the YouTube video. “It had been like a month since we’d seen each other.”