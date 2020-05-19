Psychology prof says personal responsibility right move for BC

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C. is taking the right approach to messaging during the pandemic to ensure British Columbians follow public health recommendations, says a University of Victoria psychology professor.

The province has embraced a somewhat unique approach, imposing a small number of official restrictions compared to other provinces and other countries.

Provincial orders closed dine-in restaurants, salons and barbershops, and banned gatherings of more than 50 people. Many more businesses closed voluntarily.

“We are not taking a punitive approach in this province, and it’s worked,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a recent COVID-19 update.

Henry has repeatedly said she doesn’t believe enforcement of physical distancing measures is necessary and has cautioned against judging the behaviour of others, while residents in other provinces and countries have been told not to linger outside and received tickets for being outdoors with people from outside their household.

But rigid rules and punishments aren’t an effective strategy to encourage adults to adapt in long-term ways that will help to curb the spread of the virus, said Frederick Grouzet, an associate professor of social psychology at the University of Victoria who studies human motivation and messaging.

“If you use more controlling measures or fear, you could have a commitment right away because people might be afraid of something or the police, but in the long term, that doesn’t work. … it’s something that will disappear very quickly,” he said.

That’s because people don’t respond well to fear, Grouzet said. Instead, most people cope with the negative emotion by pushing it away and pretending the thing causing fear doesn’t exist, because they don’t want to feel constantly afraid.

The best approach is to take the time to explain how the virus spreads and why physical distancing and limiting social contacts is so important, Grouzet said.

“As soon as you understand why you do what you do, it’s fine. You don’t need the police. You don’t need any controlling measures. You don’t need to use fear. People will do it, and this is what I feel happened in British Columbia,” he said.

Having compared the messaging in B.C. to that in other health authorities and other countries, Grouzet believes that Henry understood early on that people want to feel free to make their own decisions and knew she needed to motivate British Columbians to follow public health recommendations by choice.

“Dr. Henry understood something quite well in terms of motivation,” he said. “And I think she should be acknowledged for that.”