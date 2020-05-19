There will be anxiety and anticipation as BC begins to reopen

Photo: BCRFA

"Take it slow."

That's the advice from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as restaurants, pubs, hair salons and other personal services businesses get ready to open the doors today.

Dr. Henry lifted provincial orders requiring those businesses to close as a way to reducing the spread of COVID-19 Friday.

Those orders were enacted two months ago.

Since then, along with physical distancing, and a recommendation for people to stay home if at all possible, the spread of the virus has slowed within the province to the point where some businesses can reopen.

But, she acknowledged this has brought with it both trepidation, and excitement.

"I know absolutely there is anxiety on both sides. There is anticipation on both sides," she said during her media briefing Monday.

"People are looking forward to getting back into the environment, but many people are a little bit afraid. This is our way to say this is what we are doing. We're going to err on the side of being as careful as we can. We know the things that work are keeping the safe physical distance as much as possible, making sure we have hand hygiene, reducing the number of people (in our circle)."

Businesses will be allowed to open, however, they must adhere to guidelines around sanitation, distancing and crowds.

Restaurants will be required to cut their capacity in half, limit the number of people to six, and ensure tables are at least six feet apart.

Hair salons and barbers will also be required to space their clientele at last six feet apart.

"It is going to be a bit of an anxiety provoking week for many people. We'll get used to it.

"We've gotten used to some of these social interaction restrictions we've had. We've gotten used to how to get through a grocery store in a way that doesn't put other people at risk."

Dr. Henry says we'll ge through this, adding, "for this week, take it slow."