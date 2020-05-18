156834
BC  

British Columbians could soon be able to visit care homes

Expanding circle to care homes

As the province slowly begins the second phase of reopening, work is ongoing to develop a way to open long-term care facilities and hospital to visitors.

Visitors have been unable to visit family members within the health care system for more than two months as the province looked to stem the tide of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the course of the past few months, more than two dozen outbreaks have been declared within long-term and acute care facilities.

Outbreaks are still active within 19 facilities, including the intensive care unit at the Abbotsford Hospital.

During her briefing Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she is hopeful some of those restrictions could be lifted in the coming weeks.

"I do see it happening," she said.

"The challenge becomes everybody wants to have their one, so we need to make it in a way that is safe for the rest of the community. Our long-term care homes are a community as well.

"It has to be a way so that staff feel safe that they can manage to support people to come in with their loved on and to provide support to their loved one."

Dr. Henry said those plans are being worked on, but cautioned they may look different within different facilities.

It will, she says, depend on things such as how many people are in each room, and the size of the facility.

"A lot of it will of course depend on our ability to keep control of this virus in our community, and in our long-term care homes.

"If all of us do what we have been doing, and we continue to be thoughtful and careful as we move through the next few weeks, I'm very hopeful that starting later in the summer, we should be able to make those incredibly important, essential visits more available for family members and for our seniors and elders who really do need them."

