Dr. Bonnie Henry provides updates on COVID-19

16 new virus cases, 2 deaths

The province has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours.

During her briefing Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said eight new cases of the coronavirus were recorded Saturday, with eight more on Sunday.

No new cases were reported within the Interior Health region. The number of positive results within the IH regions remains at 181.

In all, 2,444 people have tested positive. Of those 1,966 have been resolved.

Of the active cases, 47 are in hospital, with 12 in intensive care.

Dr. Henry said two more people have passed away due to the virus, one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one in the Fraser Valley, bringing the provincial total to 143.

Across the province, 19 active outbreaks remain within the health care system, 14 in long-term care facilities and five in acute care units.

The outbreak at the Dufferin Care Centre in Langley has been declared over.

No new health care or community outbreaks have been reported.

