Rural Grand Forks hit with evacuation alerts as waters rise

Evacuation alerts have been issued to seven addresses in rural Grand Forks as waters rise in the low-lying area of Manly Meadows. 

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued the alert Monday after the Kettle River became a flood risk. 

The alert affects about 18 people, who are advised to be ready to leave with very short notice. Rainfall on May 17 and more rain forecast for the week of May 18 could cause flooding of low-lying areas and some properties could lose road access. Water levels are not expected to exceed those experienced in 2017.

The RDKB continues to monitor all creeks and rivers and track BC River Forecast Centre model is maintaining its Emergency Operations Centre at a Level 2 for the next week in preparation for any emergency response that may be required.

Sandbags and sand are currently available for residents in the following locations free of charge:

  • Beaverdell behind the Fire Hall
  • Westbridge Hall
  • Riverside Centre in Rock Creek
  • Grand Forks Arena

