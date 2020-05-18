156606
Okanagan residents sought for virtual Alzheimer's Walk

Dementia walk goes online

Okanagan residents are being urged to support the annual Alzheimer Society of BC Walk for Alzheimer's, being held virtually province-wide during this unusual year. 

“Dementia doesn’t stop and neither do we,” said CEO Maria Howard.

“Even though the ways we are delivering our programs and services have needed to change, we are still committed to helping British Columbians affected by dementia. I invite all of you to help us do this by registering and fundraising for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.”

On Sunday, May 31, the online event will start at 9 a.m. and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. 

Participants will hear from people across Canada who are affected by dementia, and will be encouraged to engage in some safely socially distanced physical activity that works for them — be it laps around the yard, a living room dance party or jumping jacks on a balcony. 

"We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated,” Howard said. “We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important.”

Create a fundraising page here and share with friends and family. Proceeds will go to local programs and services specific to the participant's community. 

