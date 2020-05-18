Richmond police seeking suspect in suspected arson spree

Photo: Contributed Richmond RCMP seeking arson suspect after spree of fires.

Richmond RCMP are dealing with a spree of suspicious overnight fires set in recent months.

CTV News reports that police are looking at 15 blazes, 14 of which took place between January and April this year.

All of the fires were set in garbage bins or hedges, and police believe they are all connected.

So far, property damage has been minimal and there have been no injuries, but RCMP are concerned that if the spree continues, a major fire could be sparked.

The incidents have all taken place between McCallan Road and St. Albans Road, and Bennett Road and Afton Drive. All were sparked between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as 17 to 19 years old, 5'6" and about160 pounds. He has been spotted wearing a grey, white and light-blue hoodie with horizontal stripes, baggy pants and a backpack with a silver canister.

Vancouver police is also dealing with an increase in suspicious fires. On May 14, they said 83 pr cent more arsons have occurred in the city from mid-March to mid-May when compared to the same period in 2019.

-with files from CTV Vancouver