156834
BC  

Salons, spas given formal approval to open on Tuesday

Salons get formal green light

- | Story: 300232

Barbers, salons and other personal service establishments have formally been given approval to open their businesses Tuesday under new coronavirus guidelines. 

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a notice Friday lifting the closure order on personal service establishments.

In addition to salons and barber shops, the order applies to tattoo parlours, spas, non-RMT massage parlours and other services. 

“Businesses can start the process of re-opening,” Henry said Saturday, adding the business must follow the guidelines released by WorkSafeBC on Friday.

“There can be no flexibility on this,” she said.

The guidelines include the removal of product testers, spacing work stations two meters apart, wearing masks if physical distances can’t be maintained and avoiding large bookings and much more.

This week, the owner of Cabella Hair Design in West Kelowna walked Castanet through how he will be managing the situation at his salon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157053
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157053
157262
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157825


Look twice

Galleries
These photos might need a second glance.
Billie Eilish postpones remaining tour dates
Music
Billie Eilish will postpone the remaining dates on her Where Do...
Brooklyn has the best laugh
Must Watch
Dad makes daughter laugh hysterically while playing with his...
Totally bewildered cat doesn’t understand her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
While exploring the yard, this kitty comes across a mirror. Check...
Hailey Bieber: ‘Birth control ruined my skin’
Showbiz
Justin Bieber’s model wife is battling a nasty acne...



157450