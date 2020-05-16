Salons, spas given formal approval to open on Tuesday

Photo: Colleen Woelders Kelowna Hair Design is one of many Okanagan salons eager to open on Tuesday.

Barbers, salons and other personal service establishments have formally been given approval to open their businesses Tuesday under new coronavirus guidelines.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a notice Friday lifting the closure order on personal service establishments.

In addition to salons and barber shops, the order applies to tattoo parlours, spas, non-RMT massage parlours and other services.

“Businesses can start the process of re-opening,” Henry said Saturday, adding the business must follow the guidelines released by WorkSafeBC on Friday.

“There can be no flexibility on this,” she said.

The guidelines include the removal of product testers, spacing work stations two meters apart, wearing masks if physical distances can’t be maintained and avoiding large bookings and much more.

