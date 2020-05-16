Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

Another 21 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C. in the past 24 hours, while the number of cases in the Interior Health region hasn't changed.

There have been 2,428 positive tests in B.C., 181 of which have occurred in the IH region. But with 1,932 full recoveries in the province, there remain 355 active cases.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have once again dropped to 49, while ICU patients have dropped to 11. Sadly, this drop in ICU cases is most likely the result of another COVID-19 death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which brings the total deaths in the province to 141.

Just one of the remaining four active cases in the Interior Health region remains in hospital.

On Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new outbreak at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, and as of Saturday, six staff and two patients have been diagnosed with the virus.

Three confirmed cases of the virus have been found at the newly declared outbreak at the Oppenheimer Group, a fruit and vegetable processing plant in Coquitlam.

Community outbreaks remain at three poultry plants in the Lower Mainland, the Mission Institution federal correctional facility and an outbreak is connected to Alberta's Kearl Lake oil sands camp.