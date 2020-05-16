Avalanche work on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass Saturday

Photo: DriveBC

Those travelling through Rogers Pass this long weekend may face delays Saturday, as avalanche control crews will be working in the area all afternoon.

Beginning at noon, Highway 1 between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Beaver Valley Rd will be closed intermittently while crews work to control the avalanche risk in the area.

The 37-kilometre stretch of highway connecting Revelstoke and Golden will see off-and-on closures until about 7:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect up to two-hour delays.