Avalanche work on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass Saturday

Rogers Pass closures today

Those travelling through Rogers Pass this long weekend may face delays Saturday, as avalanche control crews will be working in the area all afternoon.

Beginning at noon, Highway 1 between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Beaver Valley Rd will be closed intermittently while crews work to control the avalanche risk in the area.

The 37-kilometre stretch of highway connecting Revelstoke and Golden will see off-and-on closures until about 7:30 p.m.

Drivers can expect up to two-hour delays.

