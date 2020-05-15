Delta woman has found a way to fly south to see her husband

Photo: Contributed Jamie Tarlier and her husband, Mike Dunn

A recently married couple, separated by an international border, have found a way to get up close and personal.

Jamie Tarlier and her husband Mike Dunn were married in November. He lives in Bellingham, Wash., while she resides in Delta.

She told CTV Vancouver they continue to live apart while working through the immigration process.

They haven't been able to get together since the Canada/U.S. border was shut down to essential travel only on March 21 because of COVID-19

Tarlier says she booked a flight from Vancouver to Seattle after hearing others had done it successfully from Vancouver and Toronto.

The loophole apparently crossing the border by air only.

Tarlier says she was questioned at customs, but was allowed to go through.

Immigration lawyer Len Saunders says he discovered the loophole after a client called him from Vegas on Wednesday.

"What seems to have happened is this rule that the Americans enacted on March 20 seems to only have been directed to the land port of entries," said Saunders.

"Whoever drafted that rule probably didn’t realize that you have these U.S. pre-flight clearance facilities on Canadian soil," he explained. "Because logically thinking, if you can’t enter at a land port of entry, why should you be able to enter at an airport?"

Seeing her husband, she says, is well worth the 14-day quarantine once she returns to Canada.

--with files from CTV Vancouver