Health Minister urges you to stay close to home this long weekend

Photo: BC Gov't

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix has made one last plea to British Columbians.

Please, stay close to home during the long weekend.

Dix made the plea ahead of the long weekend, and just days before the province allows some sectors of the economy such as restaurants, pubs, hair salons, barbers and other personal services to reopen as part of the Phase 2 reopening.

While the May long weekend is traditionally the unofficial start of summer, and the time when British Columbians look forward to road trips and camping, Dix says this year is obviously different.

"A global pandemic puts us all at risk - and we all must stay in our local communities and stay at a safe physical distance from others when outside," said Dix.

"The good news is because of your efforts and sacrifice so far, you can now start to expand your circle slowly, but keep your group small, always keeping in mind 'fewer faces and bigger spaces.' Outside is ideal."

Dix says a backyard barbecue with family or close friends is a good idea as long as you remember to spread out and don't share drinks or food bowls.

"Spending a long weekend away from people we care about is difficult, but what we are doing matters to ensure more travel and freedom later.

"We will be able to enjoy fun spring and summer recreational activities again together, and they will come sooner if we just stay the course. Together, we are helping slow the spread of COVID-19."

He urged people to reach out safely to local friends and family, and connect virtually with those in other communities.