Coquitlam man accused of ‘choking’ puppy during wild assault

Photo: Contributed

Some Good Samaritans came to the rescue of two people and some pets during an alleged assault in New Westminster in which a Coquitlam man was arrested.

On May 14 at approximately 2:25 p.m., New Westminster Police Department officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in the parking lot of 1025 Columbia St. Several 9-1-1 calls were received that reported a male fighting with two people in a vehicle while also hitting pets that were in the vehicle, say police.

Upon arrival, officers located a male that was being held on the ground by a witness. This male was identified as the aggressor and arrested. It is alleged the suspect jumped through an open window of a parked vehicle.

“Inside the vehicle were two males, along with two dogs, who were waiting for another friend to run an errand,” said a NWPD news release. “It is alleged the suspect began hitting and choking a puppy while the two occupants of the vehicle tried to get him to let go. Numerous witnesses were able to assist and free the puppy from the male’s grip and hold the male down until police arrived. The dog was immediately taken to a nearby veterinary clinic where it was treated for injuries.”

The following charges have been recommended against a 27-year-old male from Coquitlam:

3 counts of Assault (sec 266 CC)

1 count of Injuring an Animal (sec 445(1)(a) CC)

“An attack on a defenseless animal is a very upsetting thing to witness,” stated Acting Deputy Chief Paul Hyland. “While generally we discourage people from involving themselves in risky physical confrontations, we thank the members of the public that leapt in to provide aid.”

The puppy, whose name is Luna, was treated and is recovering. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.