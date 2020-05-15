Five more people have died from COVID-19 in B.C.

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

While new cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia continue to be relatively low, five more people died from the virus in the past 24 hours and two new outbreaks have been declared.

Another 15 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C. in the past 24 hours, while the number of cases in the Interior Health region hasn't changed.

With the five new deaths, 140 people have now died from the virus in B.C. Four of the new deaths were people in the Fraser Health region, while one was from the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

As of Friday, there have been 2,407 positive tests in B.C., 181 of which have occurred in the IH region. But with 1,908 full recoveries in the province, there remains 359 active cases. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province, 12 of whom are still in intensive care. Just one of the remaining four active cases in the Interior Health region remains in hospital.

One new outbreak has been declared at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, bringing the number of active outbreaks in healthcare facilities in the province to 20.

There has also been a community outbreak declared at the Oppenheimer Group, a fruit and vegetable processing plant in Coquitlam, where two cases have been confirmed. The plant remains open at this time as public health officials investigate.

Community outbreaks remain at three poultry plants in the Lower Mainland, the Mission Institution federal correctional facility and an outbreak is connected to Alberta's Kearl Lake oil sands camp.

Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix did not hold a press conference Friday, but one is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.