156606
BC  

WorkSafeBC releases reopen guidelines for businesses

COVID guidelines released

- | Story: 300137

WorkSafeBC has published industry specific guidelines for businesses to reopen as a part of phase two of the provincial government's restart plan, which goes into place on Tuesday.

“Every employer is required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan that assesses the risk of exposure at their worksite and implements measures to keep their workers safe,” says Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC.

“We’ve developed both general and industry-specific materials in consultation with industry and labour stakeholders to ensure they are practical and understandable for workplaces in each sector.”

Industry-specific guidelines and resources are now available for the following sectors:

  • Restaurants, cafes, pubs
  • Salons and personal services
  • Real estate
  • Arts and cultural facilities (Museums, art galleries, and libraries)
  • Retail
  • Education K-12
  • Parks and outdoor spaces
  • Health services
  • In-person counselling
  • Office space

WorkSafe says guidelines for child care and recreation and sports will be available in the coming days.

The guidelines can be found on WorkSafeBC's website, which was working only intermittently at the time this story was published. 

Employers will not need to submit their safety plan for review or approval, but WorkSafeBC prevention officers will, however, begin a “province-wide verification and inspection initiative” to make sure they are in place.

“The planning process should involve workers for their input to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed,” said Johnson.

WorkSafe says it is starting work on the guidelines for the next phase of reopening plan. 

Workers and employers with questions or require additional assistance in reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission can call WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Information Line at 1-888-621-7233.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157053
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158096
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157262


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin



157450