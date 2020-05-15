WorkSafeBC releases reopen guidelines for businesses

Photo: Castanet file photo

WorkSafeBC has published industry specific guidelines for businesses to reopen as a part of phase two of the provincial government's restart plan, which goes into place on Tuesday.

“Every employer is required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan that assesses the risk of exposure at their worksite and implements measures to keep their workers safe,” says Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC.

“We’ve developed both general and industry-specific materials in consultation with industry and labour stakeholders to ensure they are practical and understandable for workplaces in each sector.”

Industry-specific guidelines and resources are now available for the following sectors:

Restaurants, cafes, pubs

Salons and personal services

Real estate

Arts and cultural facilities (Museums, art galleries, and libraries)

Retail

Education K-12

Parks and outdoor spaces

Health services

In-person counselling

Office space

WorkSafe says guidelines for child care and recreation and sports will be available in the coming days.

The guidelines can be found on WorkSafeBC's website, which was working only intermittently at the time this story was published.

Employers will not need to submit their safety plan for review or approval, but WorkSafeBC prevention officers will, however, begin a “province-wide verification and inspection initiative” to make sure they are in place.

“The planning process should involve workers for their input to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed,” said Johnson.

WorkSafe says it is starting work on the guidelines for the next phase of reopening plan.

Workers and employers with questions or require additional assistance in reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission can call WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Information Line at 1-888-621-7233.