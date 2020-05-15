156606
156110
BC  

BC SPCA says 12 puppies will need new homes once they mature

Adorable dozen need homes

- | Story: 300135

Twelve adorable puppies will be looking for permanent homes once they recover from the trauma of being abandoned at only four weeks old.

The BC SPCA is putting the word out that these pups will need homes but won't be ready for adoption for at least a month. Before that, the pups face an uphill battle.

The puppies all need special formula, vaccines, on-going veterinary treatment, and eventually, spay/neuter surgeries. Cost of care is expected to exceed $10,000.

The pups are a German Shepherd mix who were left orphaned at only four weeks old in a rural area west of Williams Lake.  The pups – now named Adam, Abel, Archer, Alec, Aiden, Alvin, Atlaas, Aspen, Ava, Allie, Angel and Alina – were discovered by a Good Samaritan after their mother disappeared.

They were taken to the Wild West Animal League for care until arrangements could be made to get them to the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“All of the puppies arrived with big swollen bellies from internal parasites. Three of the pups are very malnourished, so they will need special attention and constant monitoring,” says Liz Dighton, manager of the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“They are a bit fearful of people as they don’t appear to have been around humans before, but we have put a customized behaviour plan in place to make sure they get the best socialization possible at this critical age.”
     
Dighton says that despite their rough start to life, the puppies all have the potential to be amazing companions. “They warmed up to our staff quickly once they understood how amazing scratches and belly rubs can be,” she says.

If you are able to help these pups or other animals get the help they need, please see the adoption information on the website. You're asked not to call the branch directly at this time.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
150659
155452
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153486


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin



157259