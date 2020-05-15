BC SPCA says 12 puppies will need new homes once they mature

Photo: BC SPCA

Twelve adorable puppies will be looking for permanent homes once they recover from the trauma of being abandoned at only four weeks old.

The BC SPCA is putting the word out that these pups will need homes but won't be ready for adoption for at least a month. Before that, the pups face an uphill battle.

The puppies all need special formula, vaccines, on-going veterinary treatment, and eventually, spay/neuter surgeries. Cost of care is expected to exceed $10,000.

The pups are a German Shepherd mix who were left orphaned at only four weeks old in a rural area west of Williams Lake. The pups – now named Adam, Abel, Archer, Alec, Aiden, Alvin, Atlaas, Aspen, Ava, Allie, Angel and Alina – were discovered by a Good Samaritan after their mother disappeared.

They were taken to the Wild West Animal League for care until arrangements could be made to get them to the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“All of the puppies arrived with big swollen bellies from internal parasites. Three of the pups are very malnourished, so they will need special attention and constant monitoring,” says Liz Dighton, manager of the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“They are a bit fearful of people as they don’t appear to have been around humans before, but we have put a customized behaviour plan in place to make sure they get the best socialization possible at this critical age.”



Dighton says that despite their rough start to life, the puppies all have the potential to be amazing companions. “They warmed up to our staff quickly once they understood how amazing scratches and belly rubs can be,” she says.

If you are able to help these pups or other animals get the help they need, please see the adoption information on the website. You're asked not to call the branch directly at this time.