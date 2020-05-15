WorkSafeBC's guidelines for reopening restaurants released

Photo: The Train Station Pub

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Dining out in British Columbia restaurants may look a little different once restaurants and pubs start to reopen their doors next week.

On Friday, WorkSafeBC released its industry-specific guidelines for businesses planning to reopen next week, including those for restaurants, pubs and cafes. Restaurants must publicly post their COVID-19 safety plan, but WorkSafe specifically notes that businesses “do not need a formal plan in place to begin operation, but are expected to develop it while protecting the safety of your workers.”

The most important guidelines revolve around maintaining physical distance between customers, which means having a maximum of six guests at each table and ensuring there is two metres between tables.

While recommendations by the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association included the possibility of using plexiglass barriers between tables, this has not been mentioned in WorkSafe guidelines, although a barrier at the bar and pay stations is recommended.

The BCRFA also brought up the possibility of employees wearing masks and gloves, but WorkSafe's guidelines only say employers “may consider the use of masks” if maintaining a two-metre distance from other workers and guests is not possible.

And while it probably goes without saying, the guidelines recommend avoiding handshakes, fist bumps and high-fives with customers.

Rather than have reusable menus that one could contract the virus from, WorkSafe recommends using large digital or chalkboard menus that can be seen from all tables, or consider using disposable menus.

Additionally, things like communal salt and pepper shakers should be removed from tables, and guests should do things like distribute their food around the table when it comes and pour their own water.

Enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch areas, is also referenced repeatedly in the guidelines.

The full list of guidelines can be found on WorkSafeBC's website here, although the site has had some issues loading Friday, likely due to increased traffic.

ORIGINAL: 10:20 p.m.

Restaurant owners and employees eagerly awaiting the government's guidelines for a safe reopening will have their answers Friday morning.

The province ordered the closure of all in-restaurant dining in March to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. WorkSafeBC is expected to release the completed guidelines for reopening those restaurants on its website at 11:15 a.m.

These guidelines were initially set for release Wednesday, but were delayed by two days.

Restaurant owners looking to reopen next Tuesday – the first day they are allowed to – will have the long weekend to ensure their plan aligns with the province's guidelines.

Individual businesses' plans don't have to be approved by WorkSafeBC, but the plans must be posted publicly. The guidelines will largely be enforced on a complaint basis.

On April 30, the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association presented a recommended set of guidelines to the province, and president Ian Tostenson expects WorkSafe's guidelines to be similar.

“I'm pretty certain you'll see the requirement will be around physical distancing and keeping six feet away [from other tables] ... and/or you could elect to put plexiglass in, same effect,” Tostenson said.

“You might see some staff wearing masks, you might see some staff wearing gloves and masks, particularly clean-up ... It's going to be probably operating at about a 50 per cent capacity.”

He added that restaurants will also be enhancing their cleaning protocols and keeping physical distancing in their lineups.

“We have a big push on right now, and it's going very well, to all mayors and councils in the province to get creative and open up space on the sidewalks and roadways and alleyways for restaurants to develop patios,” Tostenson said.

“It meets one criteria of Dr. Henry, which is being outside is safer ... It allows the restaurant to expand on its seating which is otherwise being curtailed inside ... you can't make a go of it at 50 per cent capacity.”

Employees who aren't comfortable with the conditions of their work place can bring their concerns to WorkSafeBC, but Tostenson says "it's tricky."

"We're going to see people that don't necessarily want to come back to work, and may say 'I don't feel comfortable in the workspace,' whereas the workspace is perfectly fine,” Tostenson said. “They have to give the employer a fair chance to do his or her side of the deal, you can't just arbitrarily decide 'I just don't like the way the world is right now, so I don't want to work.' That's basically tantamount to quitting.”

Tostenson says he believes some restaurants will reopen on May 19, while others will wait a couple weeks to ensure they can abide by the guidelines. In Kelowna, both The Train Station Pub and Doc Willoughby's Pub have announced they'll be reopening next Tuesday.

“It's going to take a bit of time to get it right, but I know there's going to be a lot of integrity, a lot of safety,” Tostenson said. “There's going to be some pent up demand here, people are dying to go out, and I think they'll be very pleased at the job the industry does in terms of welcoming them back and keeping them safe.”